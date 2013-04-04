Volunteer Aid Nepal Opens Applications for Summer Volunteer Abroad Programs in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nepal -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Volunteer Aid Nepal, a non-profit organization offers volunteer opportunities in the areas of teaching English in Schools & Buddhist monasteries, Childcare at orphanage homes, health care at rural health centers and construction/renovation works in outskirts of beautiful Pokhara City in Nepal.



“Our Volunteer programs are good options for anyone interested in contributing their skills, time and resources to help marginalized communities and disadvantaged people in Nepal through education, community development and capacity building” says organization’s program coordinator Kripa Bhandari. She states ahead “The efforts of International Volunteers in Nepal can make real difference in the lives of People. Especially, Construction volunteers in Nepal have been making long-term positive impacts in rural communities where people are in need of various infrastructures for better life.”



During this summer, Volunteer Aid Nepal is planning to construct irrigation channels, renovate schools, upgrade rural agriculture roads and build new facilities for rural farmers. Anyone interested to volunteer for construction projects during this summer are invited to join volunteering projects. The organization based in Nepal seeks about 90 volunteers during June, July and August in various construction projects in Nepal.



Applications are also invited for Orphanage Aid Program during summer, one of the most popular Volunteer Aid Nepal Program. The Orphanage Aid volunteer will be working in a orphanage/children’s homes projects to provide care and help with daily tasks to orphaned children. As a orphanage volunteer in Nepal, volunteer can also organize fun and extra curriculum activities.



Volunteers will be staying with host family and will have opportunity to immense with local culture. Volunteers will be working in group. The fee for the program is US$ 400 for first four weeks and then after US$ 75 for each additional weeks. Program fees include accommodation and meals with host family & constitution to project. There is also registration fee US$ 150 includes administration costs, Airport pick up, Kathmandu Sightseeing tour and language training before volunteer start their work in local communities.



About Organization: Volunteer Aid Nepal

Volunteer Aid Nepal is a result oriented Nepalese Non-profit organization works in the sectors of health, Education and Community with Local and International volunteers in Nepal. It exists as a center for volunteers and community development. For more information about organization please visit website: www.volunteeraidnepal.org



Kripa Bhandari

Program Coordinator,

Volunteer Aid Nepal

Nayabazar, Kathmandu, Nepal

Phone: +977-1-2299495

Web: www.volunteeraidnepal.org

Email: info@volunteeraidnepal.org