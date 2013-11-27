Volunteer Laura Nistor Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Help Charity Organization Saint Onufrie Build Group Homes for Children in Need

Floresti Jud Cluj, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- The charity organization “Saint Onufrie” was founded at the beginning of 2013 to help children in need live a better life. The first project of the organization is to build 4 houses, each of them accommodating 10 – 12 children who will live as a family, and an administrative building. Thanks to people’s support, they were able to build the first house in less than 6 months and are now looking for funds to build the roof. They still have 4 more buildings to build.



Saint Onufrie has the support of the National Romanian Television and Radio Station, the Babes-Bolyai university in Cluj-Napoca, The Orthodox Archiepiscopate of Vad, Feleac and Cluj counties, among others. Their present online fundraising campaign is part of the campaign "All children need love" which was started by Saint Onufrie on the 1st of October.



All contributions received will be used to build the roof of the first house, to finish the first house (interior and exterior of the house) and to build the remaining 4 buildings (3 houses and the main building). Every contribution is very important to Saint Onufrie.



The funding goal for this fundraiser has been fixed at €150,000. However, this campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 08, 2013 - January 07, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/building-group-homes-for-children-in-need/x/4444594