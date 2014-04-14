Volunteers Needed for Upcoming Spring Tree Planting and Pruning Efforts

Springfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Volunteers are being sought by Regreen Springfield to assist in tree planting and maintenance efforts in Springfield's neighborhoods, planned for this Spring and early Summer. As part of this initiative, community residents will receive technical instruction on how to plant and care for trees, as part of an effort to improve the tree canopy cover across the city. Over 4,000 new trees have been planted in response to the June 2011 tornado, and additional trees will be planted throughout this year, with many being planted by community residents and volunteers.



In addition to planting new trees, many of the newly planted trees need pruning and other care, to ensure they survive and thrive as part of Springfield's urban forest. A series of training and instructional sessions will be offered to residents, who will gain skills in horticulture and plant care, as well as safety and the use of proper tools and equipment. Additionally, volunteers are needed to provide logistical and clerical support for these efforts.



Neighborhood residents and students are also being sought to work as 'citizen scientists' to assist on several research projects being conducted by Regreen Springfield and its partners. These include micro-climate monitoring, tree canopy assessment and tree growth data collection. Please visit http://www.regreenspringfield.org for more information on these exciting opportunities.