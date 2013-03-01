Volunteers Seeking Medical, Teaching and Women's Support Project Encouraged to Consider Upcoming Programs in Nepal

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- A Broader View, a volunteer organization coordinating volunteers with programs around the world, announces upcoming projects in Nepal. Currently volunteers are needed in the areas of Medical, Teaching and Women's Support. Volunteers with a medical or nursing student background will be eligible for medical internships and pre-med programs. For the Nepal projects, placement is available for volunteers in community centers dealing with at risk street kids and women's support missions.



Despite recent legal progress in women's rights in Nepal, discrimination in education and work opportunity persists in practice. Volunteers will work with local women's groups teaching English, and teaching sustainable solutions to women's challenges in Nepal by training women in income generating skills. This will include teaching yoga, sanitation, sewing, bead work, pig farming and other skills to women in Nepal.



Medical and nursing students will gain first hand experience in Nepal dealing with health problems common to developing countries. Work in out-patient departments and casualty rooms will give access to a variety of clinical cases.



More information on these programs for volunteers are available on the A Broader View website. The direct address for the Nepal projects is https://www.abroaderview.org/volunteers/nepal/#nepal-programs-tab



