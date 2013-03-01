Volunteers Sought for Child Welfare Projects in Cartegena Colombia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- As a volunteer organization connecting volunteers with programs around the world, A Broader View announces upcoming projects in Colombia. Volunteers are needed to provide daily child care services, pre-school and kindergarten classes for infants and small children in Cartagena. This will be in the Torices neighborhood close to the downtown area and the airport.



Another social welfare program involved in supporting children in Colombia is located in the beach community of La Boquilla, located about 25-30 minutes from downtown Cartegena. This is a fishing community and volunteers will work in a center supporting over 300 children aged from toddlers to 15 years old. The focus of the center is to improve the lives of children and work on the prevention of child trafficking into the sex trade. Focus will be given to girls health education and empowerment. Volunteers will be responsible for serving meals, working primary school lessons, helping with homework and facilitating monthly health checks.



Spanish fluency is a requirement for volunteers seeking placement in the programs in the Cartegena area.



More information on these programs are available on the A Broader View website. The direct address for the Colombia projects is http://www.abroaderview.org/volunteers/colombia/#colombia-programs-tab



Contact

Sarah Ehlers

215 780 1845

volunteers@abroaderview.com