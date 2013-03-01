Volunteers Sought for Help in Peru to Provide Assistance in Cities and Amazon Communities

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- A Broader View, a volunteer organization, announces upcoming projects in Peru. These projects include social welfare and teaching projects in Cusco, Lima and Piura, and in addition medical projects are available in Cusco and Lima. Exciting conservation, animal rescue and social work programs are available in the Amazon.



Social welfare programs support local institutions that improve the lives of youth of all ages in Peru. Volunteers will work at orphanages for babies and toddler, centers for young boys and homes for women and young girls. Teaching is primarily needed in English language instruction for kids of all ages. Medical volunteers are needed for community hospitals to provide basic medical and dental care, and immunizations.



Volunteers who choose to work in the programs in the Amazon can pick from either plant conservation or animal rescue. Conservation efforts are needed to monitor flora and fauna, photographing and cataloging plants and carrying out research studies. Animal rescue centers need volunteers to work in maintenance, feeding and care of the animals, building cages and working in relation to reintroduction of animals back into the wild.



More information on these programs are available on the A Broader View website. The direct address for the Peru projects is https://www.abroaderview.org/volunteers/peru/#peru-programs-tab



