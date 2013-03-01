Volunteers Needed for Sea Turtle Conservation in Costa Rica

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- A Broader View serves volunteers around the world by connecting them to programs that fill important needs. Currently, volunteers are needed to serve in sea turtle conservation programs in the Caribbean and the Pacific. Those volunteers choosing to serve in programs in the Caribbean will be working in the National Parks of Costa Rica. Sea turtle preservation includes having volunteers monitor and register nesting patterns, record keeping of eggs, moving eggs to the hatchery, beach patrols and freeing newborns to the ocean. Projects are open to volunteers studying or interested in biology, marine life, animal welfare and conservation.



The Pacific sea turtle conservation program for volunteers is located in Guanacaste, about 10 miles from the town of Samana. This is a very secluded location which requires 4/4 vehicles and boats to access the program area. This is also part of the National Parks of Costa Rica. Help is needed from volunteers because of budget cutbacks in the country's national park system.



More information on these volunteer programs are available on the A Broader View website. The direct address for the Sea Turtle Conservation projects is http://www.abroaderview.org/volunteers/costa-rica/#costa_rica-seaturtles-tab



Contact

Sarah Ehlers

215 780 1845

volunteers@abroaderview.com