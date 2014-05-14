Vonco Medical Announces Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Install at Scott & White Cedar Park Facility

Carrollton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Vonco Medical Products is proud to serve as an asset management consultant with Scott & White Healthcare. Our staff works closely with many of the clinics and hospitals operated by one of the premier health care systems in the nation. Vonco’s goal is to help doctors, physical and occupational therapists, and all employees make the best choice for patient care when selecting assets and materials to use in their state of the art facilities.



Scott & White Healthcare serves a 29,000 square mile area of Central Texas. They touch the lives of over 215,000 Texans who frequent their network of hospitals and clinics. When Scott & White decided to open a new, cutting edge clinic in Cedar Park, Vonco Medical was thrilled to help secure the physical therapy and rehabilitation technology this clinic would use to restore their patients to health. This brand new, two-story, 39,000 square foot, facility will provide the citizens of Cedar Park and the surrounding communities with all of their healthcare needs.



One of the many products we placed in the Scott & White Cedar Park facility is the Biodex BioStep 2 Semi-Recumbent Elliptical. Vonco is proud of our relationship with Biodex Medical, a premier manufacturer of physical medicine products. The BioStep2 is the perfect machine for a facility serving a diverse population of patients. The zero-impact device offers a total body workout for all fitness levels and ages. The semi-recumbent elliptical is an integral part of Biodex’s premier mobility program that incorporates other Biodex products like the Balance and Gait Trainer.



Our commitment to Scott & White does not end at product selection. We offer full service, white glove delivery of all products purchased from Vonco Medical. Our skilled drivers and staff leave the facility patient ready.



For budget conscious clinics and hospitals, Vonco offers a wide variety of used physical therapy equipment. We collect the most important assets your facility will need to provide excellent rehabilitation care. Our highly trained service department ensures every piece of refurbished physical therapy equipment we sell will meet and exceed your expectations.



Contact: Stan Von Stroh

Email: info@voncomed.com

Web: http://www.voncomed.com