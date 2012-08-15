VonRG Announces Free Shipping Around the World With Safe And Secure DHL

Hainrode, Südharz -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- VonRG is one of the leading photos to painting service providers of the world. In the recent announcement of the season, they have offered free shipping for range of products around the world with guaranteed service of DHL. Their expert and experienced painters are among the first choices for painting from canvas, oil painting and other services. DHL serves with a strong and reliable global network in more than 220 countries and territories. Their 275,000 employees provide efficient customer service with quality and local knowledge and satisfy supply chain requirements. VonRG's live painters can depict exact Painting from canvas with perfection.



Spokesperson of VonRG stated, “We feel great to announce shipping of our state-of-the-art Oil painting and others with globally recognized DHL. We provide our services around the world with no shipping charges. Our Portrait painters are experts in portraying live paintings exactly as you want. We will dispatch you painting only on your final approval with complete satisfaction with the work. We provide guaranteed lower prices than most of the competitors of the market. You can enjoy our minimum turnaround period with above mentioned free shipping.”



A creation by their Portrait painter can be a perfect gift idea for any occasion. They are specialists for supplying paintings for all the events such as a birthday, an anniversary and others. The unique and personalized touch and a great emotional value of their Oil painting, Painting from canvas could be an amazing idea to make any occasion a memorable one. They ship all the orders, rolled into a tube or framed for security while shipping.



About VonRG

VonRG was established by Rene Grundmann for all those who want to give a realistic kind of effect to their abstract paintings. After years of dedicated and efficient service, he with his team has gained the status of one of the leading photo to painting providers of the wide world. Their expert painters will create a 100% handmade work of art for client's loved ones. They paint all kind of art from old artists up to modern artist. One can check their gallery on the site to view the variety of art and other services. To know more visit http://www.kunst-oelgemaelde.de