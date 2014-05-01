Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Vontobel Private Clients : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Vontobel Private Clients"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Vontobel Private Clients" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Vontobel Private Clients is the private banking and wealth management arm of Vontobel Holdings AG, a leading private banking, investment banking, and asset management company in Switzerland. It offers a broad range of wealth planning, portfolio management, investment advisory and private banking services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs, clients with assets worth US$1 million or more assets excluding their primary residence) and wealthy families. Key services offered by the company include investment advisory, portfolio management and wealth planning services. Assets under management (AuM) of the company stood at CHF29.7 billion as on June 30, 2013. The company had historical AuM figures of CHF28.6 billion as on Decmber 31, 2012, which stood at CHF28.5 billion as on December 31, 2011, CHF29.6 billion as on December 31, 2010 and CHF29.9 billion as on December 31, 2009. The company has a presence in Switzerland, Germany, UAE, Hong Kong, the UK, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, Lichtenstein, and Austria. Vontobel Private Clients is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



Vontobel Private Clients



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