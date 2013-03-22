Vorsteiner Lamborghini Tuning Program for the Renazzo-V

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Vorsteiner is proud to introduce our official entry into the Lamborghini markets with the all-new Renazzo-V special program for the Gallardo.



The Renazzo-V program consists of a full lightweight carbon fiber aerodynamic package that has been specifically developed for 2009+ LP models as well as the LP-570 superleggera models.



The aerodynamic kit will be accompanied by our collection of 1-piece and 3-piece forged wheels available in either 19 and 20 inch sizes.



The Vorsteiner Lamborghini Renazzo-V Tuning program consist of:



- Full Front Bumper Facia w/ Detachable Carbon Fiber Splitters

- Carbon Fiber Side Skirt Blade Attachments

- Full Side Skirt Panels w/ Integrated Rear Vents

- Rear Quarter Pannel Vent Cover Attachments

- Full Rear Bumper Replacement w/ Integrated Vent Openings

- Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser w/ Center Rear Diffuser Cooling Vent

- Carbon Fiber Fixed Rear Wing Blade

- 19 | 20 Forged Aluminium Wheel Collection



Lamborghini Renazzo-V Vorsteiner Kit will be available in Feb/March of 2013.



About Vorsteiner

Vorsteiner is an American tuning firm specialized in European performance cars modifications from the likes of BMW, Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, Bentley and Porsche.



Visit our website at http://www.vorsteiner.com or please contact our sales department at http://www.vorsteiner.com/contact.php



