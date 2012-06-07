Voskos Greek Yogurt Exhibits at IDDBA Annual Dairy, Deli, Bake Seminar and Expo

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Voskos Greek Yogurt, America’s first nationally distributed brand, will make an appearance at the International Dairy·Deli·Bakery Association™ (IDDBA) Annual Dairy·Deli·Bake Seminar and Expo in New Orleans on June 10th and 11th, 2012. Voskos will be promoting its 32-oz. size Voskos Greek yogurt—available in Plain Non-Fat, Vanilla Non-Fat, and Greek Honey flavors—at booth #3852 in the convention center. Voskos Greek Yogurt is available nationwide in over a dozen regular, low-fat, fat-free and organic flavors at retailers including Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Bi-Lo, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and more.



“The growth trend in the Greek yogurt category is in large sizes because consumers have discovered Greek yogurt is an ingredient for many of their favorite foods,” says Rock Hoefner, Voskos’ national sales manager. “Take smoothies, for example. Smoothies are a $2.5 billion away-from-home-meal category. Consumers are beginning to realize they can make better smoothies at home with Voskos Greek yogurt. Knowing this, Voskos’ retail partners have an opportunity to capitalize on this exploding trend and get some the business that has been going to smoothie shops by featuring Voskos in the large size container.”



The annual IDDBA event attracts over 1,600 dairy, deli, and bakery exhibitors, making it a great venue for Voskos to interact and listen to their retailers. “The show gives us an opportunity to find out more of what our customers want from us,” says Hoefner. “The IDDBA gives Voskos Greek yogurt a great opportunity to interact with our retailers to better understand their needs.”



Greek yogurt sales are strong in the U.S., with food industry analysts predicting that Greek yogurt sales will reach $1.5 billion in 2012, “which is remarkable, considering the product has only been on store shelves in the U.S. for about six years,” says Emily Neukircher, Voskos Marketing Manager. Voskos Greek Yogurt has been recognized in awards contests presented by Fitness magazine, Women’s Health, Vegetarian Times, Natural Solutions, Self Magazine and Cooking Light magazine. Visit the Voskos Web site for dozens of Greek yogurt recipes for high-protein, low-carbohydrate breakfasts, appetizers, entrees and snacks.



About the IDDBA

The International Dairy·Deli·Bakery Association™ (IDDBA) serves its members by providing opportunities for professional dialogue, education, exchange of industry data and selling opportunities. IDDBA's Annual Dairy·Deli·Bake Seminar and Expo attracts manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, brokers, and many others in the dairy, deli and bakery industries, who gather to promote new products, meet new suppliers, make new contacts, connect with buyers, and learn new ideas.



About Voskos Greek Yogurt

Award-winning for its thick, rich taste and nutritional value, Voskos Greek Yogurt is all-natural, hormone-free, gluten-free, and Kosher certified. Through Voskos’ proprietary ProStrain™ method, Voskos yields two times more protein, more probiotics, less lactose, and a thicker, creamier consistency. For store locations and other great opportunities visit Facebook.com/Voskos.Greek.Yogurt today.