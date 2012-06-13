Voskos Greek Yogurt Introduces "Free Sample" Campaign

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Voskos Greek Yogurt, America’s first national Greek yogurt brand, is normally available in stores such as Kroger, Publix, Bi-Lo, Whole Foods and Sprouts. But starting in April, the high-protein snack began showing up on the beaches of Southern California thanks to a new marketing initiative and a bright blue refrigerated truck full of delicious yogurt.



Voskos’ campaign launched in April, 2012, and in its second week alone, the Voskos street marketing team gave away over thousands of Greek yogurt cups to active and healthy people. The blue Voskos truck has so far been seen in Venice, Santa Monica, San Buenaventura, the Huntington Beach pier, Runyon Canyon, Palos Verdes, downtown Los Angeles and Marina Del Rey. “Check out our Facebook page at http://www.Facebook.com/Voskos.Greek.Yogurt to find out where we’ll be next,” says Voskos Marketing Manager Gohar Ohanian.



“Although we’re headquartered in southern California, there are still people who are not aware of the many benefits of Greek yogurt,” says Ohanian. “Handing out free samples makes perfect sense, because once people taste our products, they’re hooked.”



Here’s the story of one such “taste tester.” "I do not like the taste of any dairy products, including yogurt,” says Phyllis. “I decided that I would purchase one container of Voskos yogurt just to humor myself. When I arrived home, I opened the container, poured the crunchy things into the yogurt and took one taste...The yogurt was delicious, thick and filling. The 'crunchies' added a welcome amount of texture and added an delicious flair to the yogurt...Thanks for such a great product!! If anyone had told me that I would actually eat yogurt, I would have called them a liar...I love your yogurt!!"



“People are so excited when they taste Voskos for the first time,” says Ohanian. “When we gave away free Greek yogurt samples in Runyon Canyon, people mentioned that they loved the consistency of the yogurt and how it’s thicker than other brands. They also appreciated how the fruit is blended into Voskos Greek yogurt, and were also pleasantly surprised to see that Voskos wasn’t watery when opened like other brands. All it takes for us to gain a new customer is that first taste of Voskos, so you can expect the Voskos Street Team to make more appearances.”



Voskos Greek Yogurt has been recognized in awards contests presented by Fitness magazine, Women’s Health, Vegetarian Times, Natural Solutions, Self Magazine and Cooking Light magazine. Visit the Voskos Web site for dozens of Greek yogurt recipes for high-protein, low-carbohydrate breakfasts, appetizers, entrees and snacks.



About Voskos Greek Yogurt

Award-winning for its thick, rich taste and nutritional value, Voskos Greek Yogurt is all-natural, hormone-free, gluten-free, and Kosher certified. Through Voskos’ proprietary ProStrain™ method, Voskos yields two times more protein, more probiotics, less lactose, and a thicker, creamier consistency. Voskos offers an organic Greek yogurt line and all-natural line in both plain and blended flavors. Available nationwide, retailing between $1.49 - $2.99 in stores such as Kroger, Publix, Bi-Lo, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Gelson’s and more. For store locations and other great opportunities visit Facebook.com/Voskos.Greek.Yogurt today.