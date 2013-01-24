Voskos Greek Yogurt Now Available at Walmart

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Walmart Stores, Inc., the number one retailer in the U.S., is now the number one distributor of Voskos Greek Yogurt. Nature’s premium brand yogurt is carried in every U.S. Walmart with a grocery department, or about 2,800 of the retailer’s approximately 4,400 locations. Ninety percent of all Americans live within 15 miles of a Walmart location. Sun Valley Dairy, the parent company of the Voskos brand, has added new jobs and is investing in new production equipment and infrastructure to meet the increased demand.



To be carried by Walmart, food products must meet strict food safety requirements and producers must be registered with Dunn & Bradstreet and carry product liability insurance. It was surprisingly easy to work with the retail giant, notes Voskos regional sales manager, Rick Hoefner. “We made one call on Walmart and they picked up Voskos. They actually wanted it the moment they saw it.”



“Voskos Greek Yogurt has been on the shelves at Walmart for about a month now,” says Hoefner.“It’s selling much faster than Walmart’s forecast because at great price, consumers have quickly noticed the great price value relationship.”



Although Voskos Greek Yogurt is the least expensive brand on the shelves in many Walmart locations, it is actually a premium brand. “Voskos is made with hormone-free, antibiotic-free milk from grass fed cows,” notes Hoefner. “Most of our milk comes from happy California cows, so it’s as fresh as we can get.” The yogurt is free of gluten, and contains no bovine growth hormones such as rBST or rBGH, or other genetically modified organisms. It is also preservative-free.



Voskos Greek Yogurt is available in organic and regular varieties, plain or flavored with fruit or honey. Unlike other Greek Yogurt brands, Voskos gets its thick and creamy texture the traditional way: straining off the excess whey naturally thickens the yogurt. “Many other Greek yogurt manufacturers rely on pectin, corn starch or other additives to thicken their product,” Hoefner says. “Our yogurt is also naturally higher in protein thanks to our ProStrain™ process. Other manufacturers add protein powder to boost their protein levels.”



Voskos Greek Yogurt has been recognized in awards contests presented by Fitness magazine, Women’s Health, Vegetarian Times, Natural Solutions, Self Magazine, Prevention and Cooking Light magazine. Visit Voskos.com for dozens of Greek yogurt recipes for high-protein, low-carbohydrate breakfasts, appetizers, entrees and snacks. Voskos Greek Yogurt was America’s first nationally distributed Greek yogurt brand.



