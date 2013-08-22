Vote Today and Banish Embarrassing Gas Odors Forever with a Revolutionary Product- Flatulence Deodorizer

Cedar Rapids, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Walmart is one of the few stores that allows their customers to vote for the next products they want to see on store shelves with their unique Get On The Shelf program that supports small businesses across America. This year they have selected Iowa based Flat-D as a top contender with their Flatulence Deodorizer Pad



It is a simple matter of internal biology—everyone passes gas. While our body needs to expel internal air and trapped gas, it can leave us in an embarrassing position. When the urge to pass gas strikes there is little that you can do to stop it, and sometimes you have no control at all. While there are products on the market that you can take to relive some of the internal pressure before it leads to embarrassment, none can eliminate gas altogether which is what makes this Flatulance Deodorizer so revolutionary—and why you should vote for Flat-D today.



Flat-D will not eliminate your gas but it will trap the gas odor so that no one will be the wiser. Flat-D is a discreet unisex pad that is placed inside your underwear to absorb odor. The pad is lightweight, breathable, form fitting, washable, reusable, and no one will know you are wearing it. It is less than 1/16” thin and made from a hypoallergenic blend of polyester and cotton and has an internal filter made from odor absorbent carbon threads.



“Every adult passes gas on a daily basis, however some health conditions and habits can lead to excessive gas such as irritable bowel syndrome, lactose intolerance, prescription medications, and certain foods. This uncontrollable gas not only leads to embarrassment, but a lack of self confidence that causes many adults to withdraw from their lives. With Flat-D you can go about your daily activities without concern of odor causing gas.” Brian Conant, president of Flat-d.com .



While Flat-D has been available to customers online for 10 years - many customers desire convenient, same day access. The increasing demand for this life altering product is what lead its nomination in Walmart’s Get On The Shelf program. Walmart is one of the few companies that supports small businesses across the nation by allowing customers to hand select many of the products they carry in store. Vote once a day until Septmber 2. If you want to buy their product at Walmart - cast your vote for Flat-D today at https://getontheshelf.walmart.com/product/1166/Flatulence-Deodorizer or the shortened URL- bit.ly/16vDwIQ



Inquiries to Frank Morosky, VP Marketing of Flat-D Innovations Frank@Flat-d.com or 319-447-4840 Website: http://www.flat-d.com