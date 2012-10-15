VOTECLIMATE.NET Calls to Action Millennial Generation to Stand-Up for Global Warming

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- US Presidential candidates have refused to say practically anything about climate change. They believe their voters don’t care, that’s what the surveys and polls tell them. But it seems no one knows if this is true or not, and so both Obama and Romney have side stepped the issue in the policy debate, but clearly one candidates policies differ over the other and have broad implications for the impending global warming crises. To bring this issue more to the forefront, a new campaign has been launched to get out the climate vote especially among the millennial generation.



The campaign begs the question “Are we the 47% that Mitt Romney refers to or are we the 99% who share a genuine concern for the future of this grand country?Because, if we are the 99% then we can’t shy away from Climate Change and hide behind climate deniers to avoid responsibility.”



Barrack Obama is on record for stating his position on the issue of climate change, and has said the following:



“We cannot afford more of the same timid politics when the future of our planet is at stake. Global warming is not a someday problem, it is now.” — Barrack Obama in 2007



Kim Heismann who is the Campaign Manager for VOTECLIMATE.NET expresses a strong voice on the topic and says, “I have been monitoring the presidential election waiting for them to speak up about topics like climate change. All indications are that Climate Change, like it or not, issomething we need to factor into our everyday life. The facts are daunting: 40,000 weather records were broken in the US this year alone (NOAA). With the arctic ice melting faster than ever, it means less reflection of sun off the North pole and therefore an escalation of extreme weather ahead. Less ice means more water in the ocean and the very real prospect of ocean levels rising. If the ocean level rises by 5 meters, one fourth of Louisiana and one fifth of Florida will be under water. I expected this election to go differently. I thought the debate between the Presidential candidates would weigh in heavily on this issue, like it did back in 2008 just after Al Gore’s ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ was released. Once I realized that they were being almost totally silent on this issue, I realized I had to do something. So a few of us who are on the Board of Directors of a non-profit organization called Green Team America, a 501(c)-3 non-profit organization, got together and designed a campaign.”



And yes she was quick to note that it’s a last minute, last ditch effort, but hopes that by working with young adults that they have an advantage.



She says, “The millennial generation, many of whom are voting for the first time this election, are the best educated, most knowledgeable and most active generation on social media.” She and her organization hope to mobilize them as they can mobilize their friends pretty quickly during these last remaining days prior to the election.



VOTECLIMATE.NET is offering a challenge to where students create campaigns, and create a team to “Get Out The Climate Vote”, while they stand a chance to win $1000. Vote Climate is offering generous training in quick campaign development and leading/managing teams as well as the opportunity to influence the outcomes of the election in a critical way. Participants can learn very quickly that they can have an influential voice that they didn’t know they had.



To Learn more about the threat of climate change to humanity please visit their website at http://www.voteclimate.net



Also, please sign the pledge on the VOTECLIMATE.NET website and like their Facebook Page at: www.facebook.com/VOTECLIMATE.NET



If not registered to vote, please click here now (http://www.turbovote.com) and remember VOTECLIMATE.



About Kim Heismann

Kim Heismann, is the Campaign Manager and works with Mark Kamin of Mark Kamin and Associates as well as his daughter, Jennie Kamin who is a recent graduate. Kim has organized and produced dozens of campaigns through her company, Bespoken Corporate Communications and previously Pop Sustainability which she founded in 1998 to popularize sustainability through film, fashion, music, art, spoken word and more.