VOTER LINES for All 51 States Added to FREE Trringg Mobile App

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- VOTER Information Lines are added to FREE Trringg Mobile App effective immediately to help Voters find polling booths, voter information and Secretary Of State website. FREE Trringg App believes that this information will be of immense help for those who are looking up for Phone Numbers for Voter Information. For example, VOTE Trringg Label lists all Voter Information Lines for all 51 states.



Siva Jonnala, Founder and CEO of Call Email Address (Trringg mobile app) says that any specific State may be reached out by simply dialing State specific Trringg Labels, examples, VOTE CA, VOTE TX, VOTE OH, VOTE PA, VOTE NV, VOTE NC to reach out to California, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina and most important states in the 2012 elections and in the same way all 51 states Voter Information Lines are added on Free Trringg App.



Call Email Address Inc., owns Free Trringg Mobile App and is available both on App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android markets. Get On Trringg: http://www.trringg.com/gettrringg.html



Further Siva says that Trring App makes it convenient for the callers who seek information on Voting by providing Trringg Labels. Our core product supports calling any business by Name or person by Name and allows Trringg users to set smart rules to their smart phones so we have decided to add Voter Information Lines to help people looking up for phone number.



Free Trringg App brings you patent pending unique calling experience. Trringg offers Smart Rules for Smart Phones using Trringg Status buttons. Trringg Status buttons to indicate Ok to Call, Busy, and DO NOT DISTURB. The callers using Trringg Mobile App will see the Trringg Status along with set Trringg Message before deciding whether to make a call or not.



Download the Trringg App to set your phone status like Busy, DO NOT DISTURB. DO NOT DISTURB is specifically useful when you are asleep or simply you do not receive calls for any reason. Make your friends & contacts see Trringg Status color codes along with custom message you set before making a call.



Remember to VOTE : Vote for Democrats or Republicans . Use FREE Trringg Mobile App for Voter Information Lines, Polling Booths, Secretary Of State Website and any other information.



If you have any questions please contact siva@trringg.com



Siva Jonnala

Call Email Address Inc.,

(510)-209-6359

siva@trringg.com

http://www.trringg.com/