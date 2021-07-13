VOUVA CONCEPT Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Sustainable Alternatives

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2021 -- VOUVA CONCEPT is an emerging new Hong Kong based eco-friendly startup that aims at making sustainable alternatives and healthcare products made of raw material. The aim of this emerging company is to provide a new type of raw material based on plants which do not destroy or waste our planet and can be biodegradable, compostable, and edible. VOUVA CONCEPT is founded by a Hong Kong based entrepreneur Pak, and he has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, where he is welcoming generous support and backing.



"VOUVA is a new concept that we are putting forward, and the word is basically a combination of vital, organic, unique, viable, and affordable." Said Pak, the Founder of VOUVA CONCEPT, while introducing this project to the Indiegogo community. From home and kitchen products to lifestyle goods and personal or pet care products, VOUVA Concept will cover all aspects of everyday life in terms of sustainable products and accessories, and all products by the brand are made of natural raw materials such as coconut, bamboo, palm tree, seaweed, wood, sugar cane, and much more, sourced from different countries in Asia.



The Indiegogo Campaign is located on the web at: www.indiegogo.com/projects/vouva-concept and backers from around the world can support VOUVA Concept by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Indiegogo campaign is to raise a sum of USD 10,000 and in the long run, the company also aims to create a bamboo forest in North France, while also focusing on research and development. The company is also offering its products as a reward for the backers of this campaign and more details are available on the Indiegogo campaign page of the project.



