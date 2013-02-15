VOX Communications Adds Free Video Calling to Its Android Mobile Voip App and Is Now Available to All Kindle Fire Tablets in the Amazon App Store

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Pervasip Corp.’s (OTCQB: PVSP) wholly-owned subsidiary, Vox Communications, a cloud-based voice and video communications solutions, apps and services provider, has now added free video calling to its Android Mobile VoIP calling application. The app is immediately available to all Amazon Kindle devices via the Amazon App Store.



Over a billion devices currently have access to the VoX VoIP app via the Google Play Store, the Samsung App Store and now the Amazon App Store. All subscribers also have access to the VoX “Pay And Go” subscription-free calling plans. The subscription-free plan called “Pay and Go” can be topped up with amounts as little as one dollar and enables calling anywhere in the world without paying a monthly subscription fee.



VoX's Chief Information Officer, Mark Richards, noted, "We continue to spend our time and energy working to make our app the leading app available on Android, and are pleased to finally release a video version, as promised to our shareholders some time ago. We are releasing the app to the Amazon store with a video plug-in for very good reasons.



First, we applaud Google’s great vision for the VP8 codec and we support that codec. Also, we are very aware that VP8, specifically under Jelly Bean, supports hardware abstraction for the encoding and decoding of video. Coupled with a multi-core processor, we feel that the video experience is now ready for prime time. We are confident that given the above ingredients, the call quality and user experience will be superior to other video apps currently available.



We chose to load the video application into the Amazon store as our first step so that we can garner feedback from devices that support the required experience. All being well, we plan to release the app to the Google Play Store as soon as we predict an exceptional and sustainable user experience. We are expecting an even higher conversion from free to paid subscribers, currently at a rate between 5% and 8% on any given day for our voice app. We are also aware that once launched into the Google Play Store where a billion disparate devices ‘hang out,’ we need to be prepared operationally for that potential growth while continuing to maintain the user experience of our flagship product. Not all devices, and certainly not all VoIP, are created equal.”



“We are very confident that Google has planted the technology seeds for video to finally go mainstream in 2013 and WebRTC will only serve to accelerate that adoption,” added Richards.



A VoX user can subscribe entirely on the phone or tablet and choose a U.S. phone number without leaving the interface, which makes the sign up process more elegant than many competitors. The Mobile VoIP paid plans are a low cost of entry for a high quality and reliable mobile VoIP service offering. New subscribers can download the app for a free 60 minute trial and make calls to any country on the unlimited calling list or sign up for the “Pay And Go” plan for as little as a dollar, literally a “Pay as you go” plan with no monthly subscription fees.



A Juniper Research Report projects that mobile video calling users will exceed 160 Million by 2017. http://www.juniperresearch.com/viewpressrelease.php?pr=362



The VoX Mobile VoIP Android Video App can be downloaded to your Kindle tablet here: http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Dmobile-apps&field-keywords=vox+mobile



About VoX Communications:

VoX Communications delivers VoIP and video telephone service anywhere in the world that has a stable broadband connection. It recently entered the mobile VoIP services and applications arena so that its VoIP can utilize any 3G/4G or WiFi connection. VoX differentiates itself through a unique combination of high quality voice services, flexible back-office capabilities and automated provisioning systems that enable a quick turn-up for app users who are looking for a second mobile phone line or low-cost international calling, without using any voice-plan minutes from their mobile phone carrier. It offers a feature-rich, low-cost, high-quality alternative to traditional wireless phone services. For more information, please visit www.voxcorp.net.



