VoX Communications Adds Paypal Wallet to Mobile VOIP App

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- The subscription-free VoX plan called “Pay and Go” can be topped up with amounts as little as one dollar from a PayPal account. The Pay and Go plan enables users to call anywhere in the world, without paying a recurring monthly fee or connection fee, and includes a second phone number, voice mail service and some of the lowest international calling rates in the world.



VoX's Chief Information Officer, Mark Richards, noted, "We are continuing our vision to position our Android App for the coming global marriage between mobile VoIP and mobile wallet. PayPal is arguably the number one global mobile payment company, and is our first step toward that vision. Our App has been well received in the industry and is currently listed in the number 2 position in the Google Play Store when searching for “mobile VoIP.” We intend to be best of breed and listed in the number 1 position, by continuing to add additional benefits like PayPal. Millions of people globally do not have a credit card or do not want to enter it into a mobile device for security or other personal reasons.”



“We are following a simple model, we believe that as more people see our app, more people will appreciate and use it,” continued Richards. “We think mobile VoIP and mobile wallet is a perfect marriage in 2013 and we are excited to be one of the pioneers in this area.”



A VoX user can subscribe entirely on the phone or tablet and choose a U.S. phone number without leaving the interface, which makes the sign-up process more elegant than many competitors. The mobile VoIP paid plans are a low cost of entry for a high quality and reliable mobile VoIP service offering. New subscribers can download the app for a free 60 minute trial and make calls to any country on the unlimited calling list or sign up for the Pay and Go plan for as little as a dollar, literally a “pay as you go” plan with no monthly subscription fees.



The VoX Mobile VoIP Android App with updated PayPal payment option will be available on January 15, 2013 and can be viewed or downloaded at the Google Play store.



About VoX Communications:

VoX Communications delivers VoIP and video telephone service anywhere in the world that has a stable broadband connection. It recently entered the mobile VoIP services and applications arena so that its VoIP can utilize any 3G/4G or WiFi connection. VoX differentiates itself through a unique combination of high quality voice services, flexible back-office capabilities and automated provisioning systems that enable a quick turn-up for app users who are looking for a second mobile phone line or low-cost international calling, without using any voice-plan minutes from their mobile phone carrier. It offers a feature-rich, low-cost, high-quality alternative to traditional wireless phone services. For more information, please visit www.voxcorp.net.



