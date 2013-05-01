VoX Launches Prepaid Calling Cards

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Pervasip Corp. (OTCQB:PVSP), a cloud-based voice and video communications solutions, apps and services provider, today announced that its VoX Mobile App is now available as a calling card. VoX has signed an agreement to distribute its prepaid calling card to 600 retail locations in New York, California and Arizona.



“With our Pay and Go app, people can call any phone number in the world and enjoy low-cost domestic and international calling rates,” said Paul Riss, Pervasip’s CEO. “Now, the access to our network is on a calling card, and is open to any phone, including mobile phones, landlines and VoIP phones, without having to download an application.”



“We see the VoX calling card as a large advantage to retailers who no longer need to carry dozens of calling cards, each with different rates to different destinations,” continued Riss. “A retail store only needs one calling card from VoX to sell to all of its international customers, because our rate plans can be tailored and configured to add single or multiple rate plans as we do today with our app. We are leveraging a very flexible back office that has been developed over several years into new creative products. This functionality not only means smart phone apps, but utilizing our low cost VoIP infrastructure into the mainstream. ”



Retail establishments are welcome to contact VoX directly to become a calling card distributor by emailing info@voxcorp.net.



The Company’s mobile VoIP app can also be downloaded directly from Google Play.



About Pervasip

Pervasip delivers wholesale and retail video and voice VoIP telephone services for the residential and small business markets. Pervasip differentiates itself through a unique combination of high quality voice services, flexible back-office capabilities and automated provisioning systems. It recently entered the mobile VoIP services and applications arena, which Juniper Research expects to reach 640 million users by the end of 2016. It offers a feature-rich, low-cost, high-quality alternative to traditional phone services. For more information, please visit http://www.voxcorp.net.

