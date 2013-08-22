VoX Mobile VoIP App Now Available for Download in the Apple App Store

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Pervasip Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Vox Communications, a cloud-based voice and video communications solutions, apps and services provider, is pleased to announce that its mobile VoIP and video calling application is now available for download in the Apple iTunes App Store. Over 500 million iPhones users can now download a VoX phone number and enjoy the benefits of a second phone line to make low-cost mobile calls to any phone number in the world, free voice and video calling to any other Vox application user on Android or iOS, and free app to app messaging.



VoX's Chief Information Officer, Mark Richards, noted, "We are very excited to receive approval from Apple for our mobile calling App for iOS, and to offer our product for sale in Apple’s iTunes store. We have taken the time to develop what we think is the leading, most functional mobile voice and video application in the store. We like the advantage that our app brings to users who enjoy iPhone video calls, because we allow video calls to our subscribers who use Android devices. With the VoX App, you can call video to video in a cross platform environment, you do not need to know if the other person has an iPhone or an Android phone.”



The app also has a significant advantage over other voice and video calling apps. A VoX Pay and Go subscriber will choose a full-functioning phone number that can receive calls, at no charge to the subscriber, from anyone, anywhere in the world – they don’t have to be a Vox App user. Most VoIP apps can only place and receive calls from other subscribers or app users. This feature, coupled with a distinct VoX voice mail product and low out-bound US and international calling rates, helps distinguish the VoX app from other calling applications, and provides great convenience to people who need a fully-functioning second phone number.



The iOS App can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store here :

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/vox-mobile/id668136666?ls=1&mt=8



About VoX Communications

VoX delivers VoIP and video telephone service anywhere in the world that has a stable broadband connection. VoX differentiates itself through a unique combination of high quality voice services, flexible back-office capabilities and automated provisioning systems that enable a quick turn-up for app users who are looking for a second mobile phone line or low-cost international calling, without using any voice-plan minutes from their mobile phone carrier. It offers a feature-rich, low-cost, high-quality alternative to traditional wireless phone services. For more information, please visit www.voxcorp.net.



Forward-looking statements: The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

AT PERVASIP:

Paul H. Riss

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: 212-404-7633

phriss@pervasip.com