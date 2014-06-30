San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares over potential securities laws violations by VOXX International and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) concerning whether a series of statements VOXX International regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



VOXX International Corp reported that its Total Revenue rose from $707.06 million for the 12 months period that ended on February 29, 2012 to $835.58 million for the 12 months period that ended on February 28, 2013, while its respective Net Income declined from $25.65 million to $22.49 million. Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) grew from $2.32 per share in March 2009 to as high as $16.99 per share on Jan. 7, 2014.



Then on May 14, 2014, VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) reported its fourth quarter and full year results for its fiscal year 2014. VOXX International Corp reported that its Total Revenue declined from $835.58 million for the 12 months period that ended on Feb. 28, 2013 to $809.71 million for the 12 months period that ended on Feb. 28, 2014 and that its Net Income of $22.49 million for the 12 months period that ended on Feb. 28, 2013 declined to a Net Loss of $26.60 million for the 12 months period that ended on Feb. 28, 2014. Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) declined to as low as $7.51 per share on May 15, 2014.



