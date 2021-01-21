Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Certain directors of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: VYGR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Voyager Therapeutics directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cambridge, MA based Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $7.61 million in 2018 to $104.39 million in 2019, and that its normalized Loss declined from $88.28 million in 2018 to $43.59 million in 2019.



On October 12, 2020, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. disclosed that it "has received feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington's disease." Specifically, Voyager advised investors that it "has been notified that the IND was placed on clinical hold pending the resolution of certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) matters."



Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) declined on October 13, 2020 to $10.90 per share.



