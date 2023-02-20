VPN for Business Market to See Huge Growth by 2028

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "VPN for Business Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the VPN for Business market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Google (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), AirVPN (Germany), Array Networks, Inc. (United States), Avast Software s.r.o. (Czech Republic), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Buffered Ltd. (United States), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),.



Scope of the Report of VPN for Business

The business VPN allows users and teams to connect their companyâ€™s internal network. In contrast, a commercial VPN connects the user to a remote server, or set of servers, which interact with the public Internet on the userâ€™s behalf. The businesses use VPN to give remote employees the access to internal applications and data, or to create a single shared network between multiple office locations. There are two types of business VPN that are remote access VPN which creates a connection between individual users and a remote network. Another one is site-to-site VPN which creates a single virtual network that is shared across multiple office locations.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Remote access VPN, Site to site VPN), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), VPN type (IP, MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), Cloud VPN, Mobile VPN)



Market Drivers:

Proliferation of Internet Services

Regulations for Organisations to Implement Additional Security



Opportunities:

Rising Adoption of VPN in Various Business Verticals

Increasing Adoption of Remote Working Culture Due to Coronavirus Pandemic



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of BYOD and Enterprise Mobility



On May 2020, Microsoft has acquired Metaswitch Networks which provides technologies and solutions that migrates communication networks to open architectures.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



On February 2020, Zyxel has launched ZyWALL VPN1000 VPN Firewall, an all-in-one security solution for small and medium businesses. It is the security solution that combines a powerful firewall with high-performance VPN tunnel capabilities to protect the local network against threats



