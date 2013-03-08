VPN Routers for Businesses - Expanded Affordable Stock Available at TelcoDepot.com

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- TelcoDepot.com has introduced an expanded range of VPN routers and network accessories on its online phone systems and accessories store.



TelcoDepot.com now stocks a number of quality VPN routers and accessories for business networks, including ProSafe 8-VPN firewall router with 8-port 10/100 ethernet switch, ProSafe 8-VPN firewall router with 8-port 10/100 ethernet switch & 802.11 g/b Wi-Fi (great for setting up remote phones on a Response Point phone system), NetGear ProSafe VPN client software - single user (remotely connect to your business' VPN network through this secure VPN client), and the NetGear ProSafe VPN client software - 5 users.



Note: TelcoDepot.com may provide discounts and support options on selected VPN router models; please inquire with TelcoDepot.com customer service.



"VPN routers are an essential component of high performance business networks, as they add flexibility, security and power to installed infrastructure and aid productivity in the work place. With VPN routers from TelcoDepot.com, you have a low-cost, advanced high-quality network solution which provides great value for money," said a company representative.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com VPN routers and network accessories, including available systems, accessories, support options, discounts and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/network-equipment/vpn-routers. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



