VPN Service LiquidVPN Releases New VPN Software and Script Library

Westland, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- LiquidVPN, a VPN service provider that promises its subscribers “no logging, no limits and fanatical support,” announces the release of its all new, easy-to-use VPN software based on the popular “set it and forget it” methodology. The application comes packed with all of the standard features users have come to expect from a top tiered VPN client, including a simple but familiar look and feel. However, the new user-adjustable VPN tunneling and integrated script library turns the user experience into something much more unique.



LiquidVPN's new VPN software works on both the PC and Mac and supports PPTP, L2TP-IPSec and SSL-OpenVPN. The user-adjustable tunneling options are shared, dynamic, static and IP Modulation. IP Modulation is a unique technology offered exclusively by LiquidVPN. Each tunneling option has its own unique traits, and LiquidVPN recommends choosing a VPN tunneling option based on the online activities the user intends to partake in.



Through the use of LiquidVPN’s integrated VPN script library, the simple VPN software is capable of many more advanced functions such as split tunnel routing; checking for and fixing DNS leaks; controlling a device's internet adapter or third party applications based on the status of the VPN connection. The script library features downloadable scripts for both the PC and Mac version of the VPN software. All of the scripts are created using Applescript, VB script and occasionally bash or batch scripts. Users are encouraged to share their own scripts with the community.



Both versions of the app come equipped with automatic software and VPN server updates and will work right out of the box. Every user with a paid VPN subscription is entitled to use the new LiquidVPN software free of charge for the life of their subscription.



Supported by a highly-trained, full-time, dedicated support staff, LiquidVPN will install and setup VPN service for clients from a remote desktop session. A new feedback features allows continuous feedback to the LiquidVPN team, ensuring the most-requested features and locations are integrated into the software in record time. LiquidVPN features unlimited bandwidth with all of its plans. The company has many 1 Gigabit and 10 Gigabit VPN servers and hundreds of public IP addresses.



About LiquidVPN

LiquidVPN is a new company in the internet privacy and security market, just hitting their 1000th subscriber after being open to the public for eight months. LiquidVPN was created by David Cox, a native of Westland, Michigan, after years of using third party services that always fell short of his expectations. The company has a strict 0 logging policy on all of its VPN servers. For more information, visit https://www.liquidvpn.com/.