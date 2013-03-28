VPNMag.com Releases Highly Anticipated Review of Strong VPN: "It Delivers"

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Today, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are among the best ways to protect identities online. With the help of a VPN, internet users can effectively make their identities disappear from the internet. It’s exceptionally difficult (and sometimes even impossible) for a website or hacker to track someone who is using a VPN, which is why VPNs are such a popular tool in today’s dangerous online world. VPNs are a firewall between the internet user and the outside world.



But choosing the right VPN provider can be tough. Fortunately, websites like VPNMag.com aim to make that decision as easy as possible. VPNMag.com features reviews for some of the most popular VPNs available today. VPN Mag personally tests out each provider and grades the VPN based on its speed, compatibility, value, and reliability.



The website recently released a review for Strong VPN, which is one of the most affordable VPNs available today. Strong VPN packages start as low as $7 per month, and visitors have been anticipating the VPNMag.com review for quite some time to see if that low price comes with any notable downsides.



As a VPNMag.com spokesperson explains, the website was pleasantly surprised with Strong VPN throughout the review:



“We had a very good experience with Strong VPN. As readers of our review already know, we gave the VPN an overall rating of 4.25 stars out of 5. Strong VPN ranked very highly in terms of speed and reliability, while earning impressive scores on its compatibility and value ratings. We were particularly impressed by the pricing packages offered by Strong VPN along with their friendly support and customer service representatives.”



Another important piece of the review is the list of compatible operating systems and platforms. Strong VPN works on all major operating systems and devices available today, including:



- All iOS devices (iPod, iTouch, iPad, and iPhone)

- Android

- Windows Mobile

- Windows

- Mac OS

- Nokia



Although VPNMag.com gave Strong VPN a very favorable review, that score is not quite the highest one given to a VPN so far this year. To discover which Virtual Private Network has been awarded the title of ‘Best VPN Service’ in 2013, internet users will have to check out VPNMag.com.



About VPNMag.com

VPNMag.com is an online review website dedicated to showing readers the best Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) available today. The website recently finished reviewing Strong VPN, giving it a total score of 4.25 stars out of 5. For more information, please visit: http://www.vpnmag.com