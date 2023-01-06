Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global VR Social Platforms Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The VR Social Platforms market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Microsoft (United States), Mozilla (United States), Valve Corporation (United States), Cluster, Inc. (Japan), LiveLike (United States), Rec Room Inc. (United States), Facebook (United States), Bigscreen (United States), JanusVR (United States), WorldViz (United States), The Wild (United States).



Definition: VR social platforms allow users to collaborate in virtual reality from remote locations. These solutions enable users to meet up in the same virtual space and communicate through both speech and text. VR social platforms offer users the ability to choose and edit avatars to represent their likeness as well as custom environments to host a virtual meetup. The increasing use of social applications is the major driving factor for the growth of the VR social platform market.



On 27th August 2020, Facebook has announced that its new social VR experience platform, called 'Horizon', is now moving into closed beta.



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for VR Social Platform for Marketing

Increasing Use of Social Media Platforms across the Globe



Market Opportunities:

Technological Advancement and Development in the VR Social Platform



Market Trends:

Rising Internet Penetration Rate



by Application (Individual, Enterprise, Others), Platform (Android, IOS, Windows), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), Pricing Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License)



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



