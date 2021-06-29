Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- Certain directors of Vroom, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: VRM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Vroom, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: VRM stocks, concerns whether certain Vroom, Inc. (directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors, that Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products, that, as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels, that, as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



