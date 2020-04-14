VRV System Market to 2026: Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications : Top Most Key Players Emerson, Blue Star, GE, Johnson Controls, Panasonic

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- A variable refrigerant flow (VRV) system comprises a multi-split refrigerant solution that contains multiple indoor evaporators connected to a single condensing unit. These systems serve a larger capacity and accordingly control the refrigerant flow, thereby enhancing energy efficiency. These systems are mainly applicable in the commercial sector with further applications such as buildings, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants. Implementation of these systems improves the efficiency and increases the power savings of HVAC systems.



The global VRV systems market is driven by increase in demand for energy-efficient resources, along with awareness for environmental impact, and surge in construction activities. However, high cost of investment and lack of awareness about the benefits of VRV systems hinder the market growth.



The global VRV System Market is segmented based on type, component, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into heat pump systems and heat recovery systems. Based on component, the market is classified into outdoor units, indoor units, and installation services. The application segment includes residential, commercial, and rail & air transportation. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.



Major Players Covered in this Report are:

- Carrier

- Daikin

- Hitachi

- LG

- Emerson

- Blue Star

- GE

- Panasonic

- Lennox

- Mitsubishi Electric

- Rheem

- Airdale

- Johnson Controls

- Fujitsu Group

- Midea Group

- United Technologies

- Ingersoll Rand

- Lennox International

- Samsung Electronics



By Types:

- By System Type

- By Component



By Applications:

- Residential

- Commercial

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. VRV System Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. VRV System Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. VRV System Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global VRV System Market Forecast

4.5.1. VRV System Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. VRV System Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. VRV System Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global VRV System Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. VRV System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global VRV System Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. VRV System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global VRV System Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. VRV System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global VRV System Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. VRV System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global VRV System Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



