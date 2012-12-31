vTerview Revolutionizes Employee Acquisition with on-Demand Video Interviews.

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- While almost everything on the internet has transitioned to incorporate video, the process of job acquisition has remained behind the times. However, thanks to a revolutionary new service by vTerview, recruiting highly-skilled talent is about to get a whole lot more personal.



The service uses On-Demand Digital Interview™ and Video-Based Resume/CV™ to replace the lack-lustre text-based Resume/CV. By providing employers with an opportunity to see and hear candidates before inviting them for a formal interview, the platform not only speeds up the candidate pre-qualification process, but saves the mountain of paperwork and logistics that often comes with the traditional paper sift.



“Getting an accurate feel of an applicant before scheduling a face-to-face interview is a challenge. vTerview allows you to see and hear your applicant’s body language and mannerisms, providing a more accurate assessment,” says John Jaimica, who works directly with the intuitive and interactive platform.



He continues, “Every job seeker is given a direct link to their unique Digital Resume™ Public Profile that we call a Public vTerview™, which we highly encourage they add across all of their social media profiles. Equally, each Employer has a unique link to their own Public vTerview™ and to each of their Job Postings.”



Those already using the system are impressed by the platform’s ability to greatly speed up the employee pre-qualification process. For the first time ever, candidates are able to improve chances of landing an interview and receive real-time feedback directly from hiring managers.



“Using traditional paper-based applications, most candidates never hear from companies they have applied to and gain no understanding of how to improve their prospects. However, vTerview allows hiring managers to give direct and instant feedback. This is certainly going to change the way the industry operates,” Jaimica adds.



Calling themselves a ‘social business’, vTerview remains committed to its problem-solving and goal-driven ethos rather than using maximum profit as its vehicle for growth.



About the Service

