VTOL UAV Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report: Find out Importance of Industry in the World's Economy?

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global VTOL UAV market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape.



As for the global VTOL UAV industry, the top three manufacturers have 82.79% revenue market share in 2015. The Chinese giant DJI, which has 62.03% market share in 2015, is the leader in the VTOL UAV industry. The manufacturers following are Parrot SA, 3D Robotics and AscTec, which respectively has 14.66%, 2.10% and 0.68% market share globally.



The revenue of global VTOL UAV sales market has a rising from 709.31 m dollars in 2014 to 1235.00 m dollars in 2015, and it's respected to reach 2049.42 m dollars in 2021. The high suitability of VTOL UAVs for civil applications is one of the key drivers for this market.



The downstream industries of VTOL UAV products are Military, Homeland Security and



Civil & Commercial. In the recent years, the demand of for VTOL UAVs for civil and commercial applications is growing, and the ability of VTOL UAVs to aid in these industries, will certainly result in market growth during the predicted period too.



Although sales of VTOL UAV products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the VTOL UAV field hastily.



The VTOL UAV market was valued at US$ 1700.1 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3068 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for VTOL UAV.



In terms of production side, this report researches the VTOL UAV capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type.



Market Segmentation



The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and by Type and by Application segments of the global VTOL UAV market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers value, volume analysis and forecast of the global VTOL UAV market by Type and by Application segment for the period 2015-2026.



Segment by Type, the VTOL UAV market is segmented into



Small Sized VTOL UAV (<150 Kg)



Large Sized VTOL UAV (?150 Kg)



Segment by Application, the VTOL UAV market is segmented into



Military



Homeland Security



Civil & Commercial



The major vendors covered In Report:



DJI



PARROT



3D Robotics



AscTec



Yamaha



XAIRCRAFT



ZERO TECH



Ehang



IAI



CybAero



Alpha Unmanned Systems



Microdrones



Ewatt



Hanhe



GoPro



LONCIN MOTOR



