Vulvodynia Treatment Market - Development Assessment 2025 : Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Aventis, Eli Lilly and Company, Depomed Inc.

An array of possibilities can cause vulvodynia, such as sjogren's syndrome, infection, autoimmune disorder, allergy, genetic predisposition to inflammation, other sensitivities such as oxalates in the urine. Vulvodynia is a chronic and unexplained pain that can be so severe that patients are unable to sit for longer periods of time. According to the findings of this business intelligence study, the demand in the global vulvodynia treatment market will increment at a formidable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.



A recent Harvard research study has revealed that more than six million women in the U.S. suffer from vulvodynia and nearly half of them remain undiagnosed. Another vital role is being played by the National Vulvodynia Association (NVA), which is acting relentlessly to spread awareness regarding the available treatments. The women are being empowered to overcome hesitancies to speak of the disorder and seek treatment. A number of companies have jumped into finding an efficient cure to subsidize the pain and the research and development activities are expected to produce results in the near future. Now, there are several medical treatments including injections, drugs, and creams available for vulvodynia.



This report is a comprehensive study of all factors that will impact the demand in the global vulvodynia market in the near future, positively or negatively. The analyst of the report has segmented the market into smaller aspects to represent their lucrativeness and gauged the potential of demand that can be expected out of different regions and countries. The report, developed using proven market research methodologies, also contains a featured chapter on the existing companies currently operating or dominating the vulvodynia market. The report aspires to act as a credible business tool for its targeted audiences.



Vulvodynia Treatment Market: Overview



Vulvodynia is the condition where there is intense pain and discomfort in the opening of the vulva, the cause of which is still unrecognized. This condition affects women and makes it difficult for them to have sex, socialize, and exercise. There are two types of vulvodynia. Generalized Volvo dynia and a localized vulvodynia. According to the report, vulvodynia is triggered by prolonged sitting, insertion of tampons, wedding of tight undergarments, horseback riding, cycling, extreme gynaecologic examination, and sexual intercourse. The increasing number of women suffering from vulvodynia will result in subsequent increase in the demand for the treatment of vulvodynia. This is expected to drive the growth of the vulvodynia treatment market.



The different types of drug available for the treatment of vulvodynia are: anticonvulsants, local anaesthetics, tricyclic antidepressants, hormone creams, antimicrobials, and nerve blocks. On the basis of distribution channel, the market for vulvodynia treatment is categorized into mail order pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.



Vulvodynia Treatment Market: Drivers and Trends



One of the key factors driving the growth of the global vulvodynia treatment Market is the growing awareness regarding vulvodynia as a result of an increasing number of awareness programs relating to women Healthcare and treatment. The advancements in healthcare facilities and diagnostic services are resulting in a number of treatment options for vulvodynia, resulting in the growth of this Market. Divided availability of a large number of generic products is also behind the growth of this Market. On the other hand low awareness level about vulvodynia in various countries will limit the adoption of treatment options. In addition to this, the side effects associated with the treatment medications of vulvodynia will also restrict the growth of the vulvodynia treatment Market. The most important factor however which is restraining the growth of this Market is the lack of diagnosis of this disease, a failure of which, results in patients not seeking treatment for vulvodynia.



Vulvodynia Treatment Market: Regional Analysis



By geography, The vulvodynia. treatment Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Of these, North America is leading in the vulvodynia treatment market on account of the many research activities conducted for the diagnosis and treatment of vulvodynia and presence of advanced healthcare facilities. Europe is anticipated to be the second leading regional market for vulvodynia treatment. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness healthy growth in the years to come on account of the progress and development in the medical facilities in both private and public sector.



Vulvodynia Treatment Market: Competitive Players



The key market players that are involved in the vulvodynia treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Aventis, Eli Lilly and Company, Depomed Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, and others.



