W-2 Preparing: New EzW2 Software Made Easy to Use with No Preprinted Tax Forms Needed at Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- “Small business owners should be spending their time growing their business, not trying to learn software or preparing tax forms by hand,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We created ezW2 to make that possible. Customers can start running W2 and 1099 as soon as the software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time.”



W-2 software provider Halfpricesoft.com released the new W-2 preparing, printing and filing software for 2012/2013 tax season. This edition includes the new tax forms W-2, W-3, 1099-misc and 1096. Users who want to save time and money on tax forms can try the blank paper printing feature. EzW2 software is approved by SSA to print black and white substitute forms on white paper for Year 2007 to 2012.



Available online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp for as little as $39 per installation, ezW2 application is engineered for the business owner who doesn’t have a background in accounting or computers. The interface is intuitive, user friendly and designed to get customers up and running without the huge learning curve and expense often associated with business software.



EzW2 2012 software was updated with the new installation package too. Halfpricesoft.com developing team hopes this tax software is user-friendly and straight-forward for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



Users can use ezW2 with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003 and Vista, 7 system too. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefits of this easy-to-use w2 filing software because ezW2 software



- Prepares and prints forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096.

- Supports unlimited W2 payers and recipients

- Prints W2 copies on blank paper

- Saves time in ordering pre-printed W2 forms.

- Saves time by importing data from cvs file

- Saves money by eliminating the need to order pre-printed W2 Forms

- Saves money on mailing forms to employees

- Saves resources by generating PDF W2 forms.

- Supports PDF printing

- Supports e-file feature



EzW2 tax software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.