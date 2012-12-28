W-2 Software: No Preprinted W2 Tax Forms Needed with New EzW2 from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- “We believe small businesses need simple, reliable and affordable tax software,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We created ezW2 to make that possible. Customers can start running W2 and 1099 as soon as the software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time.”



EzW2 2012 can fill, print (paper) and e-file (paperless) tax forms W-2, W-3, 1099-misc and 1096. Users who want to save time and money on tax forms can try the blank paper printing feature. EzW2 software is approved by SSA to print black and white substitute forms on white paper for Year 2007 to 2012.



Small businesses and accountants that are looking a simple way to print (paper) or e-file (paperless) w2 and 1099-misc tax forms can turn to ezW2 software. ezW2 software from Halfpricesoft.com was designed with simplicity in mind, delivering an easy-to-use product that meets the needs of small businesses and completing form preparation more efficiently and with less cost. The new edition can now allow users to fill and print unlimited tax forms with no extra charge.



The new ezW2 2012 also includes optional capabilities for printing electronic versions of W2, 1099 and other forms in portable document format (PDF) and Efile feature. When ezW2 is purchased with this new option, employers can go Green by cutting back on documents printed on paper



Available online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp for as little as $39 per installation, ezW2 application is engineered for the business owner who doesn’t have a background in accounting or computers. The interface is intuitive, user friendly and designed to get customers up and running without the huge learning curve and expense often associated with business software.



ezW2 software saves money for small businesses in the following ways:



- Prepare and print forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096.

- Supports unlimited W2 payers and recipients

- Prints W2 copies on blank paper

- Saves time in ordering pre-printed W2 forms.

- Saves time by importing data from cvs file

- Saves money by eliminating the need to order pre-printed W2 Forms

- Saves money on mailing forms to employees

- Saves resources by generating PDF W2 forms.

- Support PDF printing

- Support e-file feature



EzW2 tax software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.