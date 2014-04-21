San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- W2 1099 tax software developer halfpricesoft.com released the new edition of ezW2Correction, the W2C and W3C software with form level help buttons. They hope even if customers have never filed a W2C or W3C form, customers can use this software quickly and effortlessly. This new feature will eliminate the usual extended learning curve associated with processing W2C and W3C forms.



EzW2Correction was also approved by SSA to print W2C and W3C forms on white paper. Business owners who are rushing to file W2 and W3 Correction forms can now save time and money by printing W2C (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 & 2) and W3C on plain white paper instantly!



“W2 Correction tax reporting should not be headache for small businesses, therefore have added form level buttons for new and seasoned business owners.” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge



ezW2Correction software can print Forms W2C and W3C for Year 2002 to current. The latest version includes several enhancements to the graphic interface to eliminate an extended learning curve for the first time customers. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W-2C and W-3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for any size business. Now approved by SSA to print all W-2C and W-3C forms on white paper, this will make EzW2C software even more enticing to businesses!



This Form W-2C and W3C software was also enhanced with the quick data import feature that can import employee and certain W2 data from .csv file - a common format used by spreadsheet software, as well as e-file document.



As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software/w2c_software_free_dowload.asp, even if they have no accounting background or little computer experience. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.



Priced from only $39 ($0 through online special offer), the new W-2 Form correcting software combines versatility in features with affordability. The main features include:



- Clients save valuable time by eliminating an extensive learning curve - ezW2Correction is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away.

- ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) AND w-3C on white paper. SSA-approved.

- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms too.

- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file.

- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

- Try before purchasing



Customers who would like to acquire ezW2 Correction software for $0, can take advantage of a special offer through TrialPay. Simply by trying products and services from partners of Halfpricesoft.com and TrialPay, customers can receive a license key without cost. Advertising fees paid by TrialPay advertisers cover the cost of the license key.



No more w-2 C and W-3C filing headaches. To start the test drive of ezW2 software, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/W2c_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.