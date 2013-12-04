W Hollywood NYE 2014 New Years Eve - "4th Annual NYE Countdown at the W Hollywood"

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- The W invites you to shine like a star and take center stage on New Year’s Eve at the intersection of Hollywood and Vine. Sip, mix and mingle inside the W Hollywood as you ring in the New Year with glitz and glam of Tinseltown. The W Hollywood guarantees to be the epicenter of New Year’s Eve celebration in Los Angeles.



Started in 2011, the W Hollywood New Year’s Eve provides the quintessential Hollywood experience as party-goers have access to the swanky bars, restaurant, and Great Room providing for an enormous and lavish party. Elegantly dressed young professionals dominate the party that includes four hours of premium open bar, 3 live DJs in the separate areas of the W, and a colossal midnight countdown.



For more information, visit www.jbpevents.com, or call (310) 749-9029. W Hollywood is located at 6250 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood. Be sure to get your tickets early as this popular event is sure to sell out quickly. Purchase NYE 2014 tickets at www.whollywoodnye2104-jb.eventbrite.com



About W Hollywood

The W is one of the hottest new locales in the heart of Hollywood. In the W, every guest gets their moment on the red carpet, strut down the catwalk or time in the spotlight. The mix of classic chic with modern glitz and glamour makes the W the perfect nightlife location.



About JBP Entertainment

JBP Entertainment is a full service event marketing and promotions company based in Hollywood, California. Our mission is to provide quality nightlife. JBP is committed to building long term relationships with our clients, ensuring they receive value from and are satisfied with our services. Since 1997, JBP has produced spectacular nightlife events ranging from intimate gatherings of 150 personal guests to much larger functions with 2,000 guests or more. We strive to innovate, captivate and inspire a new concept to every event we manage. JBP Entertainment is founded solely on the purpose to continue the good times motivated by the support of our crowds and clients.



We have produced events at every top venue in Hollywood, such as W Hollywood Hotel, Greystone Manor, Playhouse Nightclub, Roxbury, Avalon and Bardot Hollywood, Supperclub Los Angeles, the Colony by SBE, Standard Rooftop (Downtown LA), Voyeur LA, Eden/Blok, Emerson Theater, Hyde Lounge, Boulevard3, Lure Hollywood, AVnightclub, Roosevelt Hollywood Hotel, SKYBAR at the Mondrian, Les Deux, Vanguard and many more! Our current weekly event line-up includes Thursdays at Supperclub Los Angeles, Fridays at Playhouse Nightclub, Saturdays at AVnightclub, Saturdays Roxbury Hollywood and Saturdays. As always you can attend any of our events simply by contacting Jamie Barren at (310-749-9029), or online at http://jbpevents.com



Media Contact: 310-749-9029