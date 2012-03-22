W2 & 1099 Application: EzW2 Helps Business Prepare Tax Forms for Both Employees And Contractors Quickly and Easily

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- "Business owners and HR managers should spend their time running their business, not preparing their tax forms," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. 'Yet tax reporting is a critical component of any business and can't be ignored. That's why we engineered ezW2 software so that anyone that knows how to point and click with a computer mouse can run it."



Business owners and HR managers who need to prepare both W-2 and 1099 forms can try out the new ezW2 software from Halfpricesoft.com. The new 2012 ezW2 software allows users to print unlimited W2 forms for employees and unlimited 1099-misc forms for contractors at just $39. EzW2 users can now set up unlimited accounts, add limited recipients and print unlimited forms with no extra charge.



EzW2 users can print ALL W-2 forms on white paper. The laser substitute forms of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-Approved.



EzW2 also prints 1099-misc recipient copy on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the laser substitute forms, users need to use the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096. Users can print other 1099 forms (copy 1, 2, B and C) on plain paper.



The new ezW2 continues to support 1099 and W-2 data printing on the red-ink tax forms. Other new features for 2012 tax season include the fast data uploading, PDF printing and e-filing.



Equipped with an intuitive graphical user interface, the W2 and 1099-misc printing software is designed to be easy to use even for people without an accounting background or with little computer experience. New users can download this W2 and 1099 software from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp - with no cost and no obligation. Very little setup or learning curve is necessary and most users can begin preparing tax forms within minutes of installing ezW2.



EzW2 is compatible with Windows 7 (64-bit or 32-bit). It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



Just point and click. The new ezW2 software is that simple to use. Halfpricesoft.com invites users to download and try ezW2 software totally free, with no obligation and risk.



To learn more, please visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.