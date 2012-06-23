W2 1099 Printing Software: New Interface & Installation Updates Boost Usability of EzW2

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- W2 and 1099 software provider, Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) released the new edition of ezW2 software. The latest updates to ezW2 software include an updated user interface and installation package that lets customers to use it easily on a wider range of computer devices.



Available from just $39 per installation, ezW2 software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2006. Equipped with an intuitive graphical user interface, the W2 and 1099-misc printing software is designed to be easy to use even for people without an accounting background or with little computer experience. Very little setup or learning curve is necessary and most users can begin preparing tax forms within minutes of installing ezW2.



“We didn’t want users to be restricted in the type of device on which they could use ezW2,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “Today’s business environment changes quickly, especially for small businesses who have to be extremely flexible in order to compete. The new feature enables customers to use our w2 1099 tax form printing and filing software on different machines simply and easily.”



EzW2 software supports forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096. It is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel. Customers can download this W2 and 1099 application online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp and sample the software without charge or obligation, allowing them to thoroughly test drive ezW2 before purchasing.



The main features of this W-2 and 1099 application include:



(1) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

(2) EzW2 eliminates need for W2 Copy A and W3 by laser printing Social Security Administration-approved substitutes on plain white paper

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(4) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(5) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(6)Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(7) Support PDF feature

(8) Support e-file feature



Once customers are certain that ezW2 meets all their needs, they can purchase a license key online to activate the software for unlimited use.



For more information about ezW2 and Halfpricesoft.com, please check this 1099 & w2 software at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.