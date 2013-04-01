W2 1099 Software: EzW2 Software Eliminates Frustration in Tax Form Filing for Both Contractors and Employees

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- 1099 W2 tax software developer Halfpricesoft.com recently announced the release of the new 2013 edition of ezW2 Software with the capability to paper print and efile both W2 and 1099 software. ezW2 software gives small business owners another option for W2 and 1099 Printing, combining versatility in features with affordability. No learning curve is needed. ezW2 developers hope the new efile features can speed up tax form filing for the last minute users.



Ez1099 Software automates the process of completing, printing and filing W2 and 1099 forms.



- EzW2 users can print ALL W-2 forms on white paper. The laser substitute forms of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-Approved.



- EzW2 also prints 1099-misc recipient copy on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the laser substitute forms, users need to use the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096. Users can print other 1099 forms (copy 1, 2, B and C) on plain paper.



- The new edition can now supports efile features for both 1099 and W2.



- The new edition can now support multiple accounts with no extra charge



- The new ezW2 continues to support 1099 and W-2 data printing on the red-ink tax forms. Other new features for 2012 tax season include the fast data uploading and PDF printing.



"Business owners and HR managers should spend their time running their business, not preparing their tax forms," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. 'Yet tax reporting is a critical component of any business and can't be ignored. That's why we engineered ezW2 software so that anyone that knows how to point and click with a computer mouse can run it."



Equipped with an intuitive graphical user interface, the W2 and 1099-misc printing software is designed to be easy to use even for people without an accounting background or with little computer experience. New users can download this W2 and 1099 software from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp - with no cost and no obligation. Very little setup or learning curve is necessary and most users can begin preparing tax forms within minutes of installing ezW2.



EzW2 is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, 2003, 2000 and XP and MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



Just point and click. The new ezW2 software is that simple to use. Halfpricesoft.com invites users to download and try ezW2 software with no obligation and risk at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.