W2 & 1099 Software: New EzW2 Helps Employers Cut Cost on Red Forms

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- W2 and 1099 software provider, Halfpricesoft.com, released the improved version of ezW2 software for Year 2012 tax season. This new edition can support W2 & 1099 preparing, printing and e-filing. It also helps users cut cost on the red-ink forms.



With ezW2 2011, users can eliminate the expensive W-2 red-ink forms by printing all W-2 Forms on plain white paper. The laser substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved (Social Security Administration-approved).



EzW2 2011 continues to support data printing on the traditional red-ink forms. The latest edition can print 2 sets of W2 or 1099 data on one red form sheet - the top half of the sheet for one employee and the bottom for another employee. This feature can cut the employer's cost for red form sheets in half.



Price at just $39, the new ezW2 basic version for small business can support unlimited accounts, unlimited recipients and unlimited tax form printing with no extra charge. New customers can try this W-2 and 1099-misc software without cost or obligation for an unlimited amount of time at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. The trial version will print watermarks on forms. If user likes it, he can purchase key online to remove the watermark. All the data will stay there.



The main features include:



(1) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

(2) EzW2 eliminates need for W2 Copy A and W3 by laser printing Social Security Administration-approved substitutes on plain white paper

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(4) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(5) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(6)Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(7) Support PDF feature

(8) Support e-file feature



Equipped with an intuitive graphical user interface, the W2 and 1099-misc printing software is designed to be easy to use even for people without an accounting background or with little computer experience. Very little setup or learning curve is necessary and most users can begin preparing tax forms within minutes of installing ezW2.



“Small business owners should be spending their time growing their business, not trying to learn software or preparing W2 or 1099 tax forms by hand,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We created ezW2 to make that possible. Customers can start running W2’s and 1099’s as soon as the ezW2 software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time.”



No more w-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



