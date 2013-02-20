W2 and 1099 Reporting Is Faster and Greener with EzW2 PDF and E-File Features

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- W2 and 1099 software developer Halfpricesoft.com has added the pdf printing feature and e-file feature to its new edition of ezW2 software for 2013 tax season. With all the forms and paperwork necessary, tax season may be the most environmentally unfriendly part of the year for businesses. Halfpricesoft.com developers hope this W2 and 1099 software can add a little Green to this bleak season with electronic PDF printing and e-file features that save time, money and the environment.



- ezW2 2012 can print ALL W-2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W-3 forms on plain paper. The black and white substitute forms of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved. And users can convert recipient copies into PDF file and email to employees.



- ezW2 2012 can print recipient copies of 1099-misc forms on white paper. IRS does not certify the substitute forms right now. Users need to use the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096. EzW2 can now print copy 1, 2, B and C into pdf format.



- ezW2 2012 can also generate the IRS and SSA specified eFile. User can upload the files to IRS(FIRE) and SSA.



EzW2 is designed for small businesses and HR manager. However many CPAs and tax preparers also like it because it can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge. And the PDF and e-file features eliminate unnecessary printing and paper waste for form w2 and 1099 preparing.



“Electronic delivery of documents is clearly more earth friendly than printing and mailing paper documents. Even the federal government recognizes this and is accepting more and more tax information and business forms by electronic means,” said Halfprice.com founder Dr. Ge. “We added the PDF and other paper-saving printing features to assist small businesses in their sustainable business practices."



Priced from just $39 ($79 for e-File version) per installation, ezW2 1099 and W2 form printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for any size business. The new 2012 version was updated with more user-friendly graphic interface for startups. The new form level help buttons are so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users can start preparing tax forms immediately. The long learning curve typically associated with tax software is non-existent with ezW2, even if the user does not have an accounting background.



New users can download this W2 and 1099 application online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp and sample the software without charge or obligation, allowing them to thoroughly test drive ezW2 before purchasing. The trial version will print the watermarks on forms. Users can purchase the license key to remove it.



EzW2 application is compatible with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista, 7 system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



Preparing and printing W2 Forms should not be headache for small business owners this 2013 tax season. W2 and 1099 software provider Halfpricesoft.com released the new ezW2 software which can save time and money tax reporting, leading to increased productivity and lower costs. Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the test drive and learn more about the EzW2 software, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.