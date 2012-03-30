W2 and 1099 Tax Return: EzW2 Software Now Includes E-Filing Feature

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- The new edition of ezW2 now includes e-filing capability so users can easily file W2, W3, 1099 and 1096 tax forms electronically. Software developer Halfpricesoft.com announced the inclusion of this new feature with the release of ezW2 software for Year 2012 tax season.



E-filing capability is one of several updates to the latest edition of the popular W2 and 1099 software for preparing and printing W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096 tax forms. Other updates include updated versions of all the forms (W2, W3, 1099, 1099-misc and 1096) and the addition of form-level help buttons.



“Adding e-filing capability seemed like a natural progression given the increased use of the internet for tax filing,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Now customers can use ezW2 to not only prepare and print W2’s and related forms, but also file them electronically with the Social Security Administration and IRS.”



For customers who want to file their W2, W3, 1099 and 1096 tax forms electronically, the new e-filing feature in ezW2 generates a submission file that is saved to the user’s hard drive. The user can then upload the submission file to the Social Security Administration’s Business Services Online site or the Internal Revenue Services’ Filing Information Returns Electronically (FIRE) site.



ezW2 new Edition Retains Customers’ Favorite Features



In addition to new features, like e-filing capability and form-level help buttons, ezW2 2011 includes numerous features from previous editions that save customers time and money. These include:



- Print two forms on a single sheet to reduce consumption of expensive red form sheets

- Social Security Administration-approved substitute forms for printing W2 Copy A and W3 on plain white paper rather than red ink forms

- Minimal learning curve – even for customers without a background in accounting – thanks to a simple and intuitive interface and new form-level help buttons

- Capability to save form data from year to year to reduce W2/1099 preparation time in subsequent years

- Affordable for any business: just from $39



The 2012 edition of this w2 and 1099 application is available for download online at the Halfpricesoft.com website: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. Potential customers can download the tax software for free and test all the features before purchasing a license key. The download package includes a sample database so customers can easily sample ezW2 without wasting time entering data.



The free download includes all the features available for ezW2, so potential customers can determine whether the software meets their needs without cost or obligation. The only limitation is that documents print with a “DEMO” or “SAMPLE” watermark across each page. To eliminate the watermark, customers simply purchase a license key for just $39 ($79 for e-File version) to register the product. User can purchase the license key from halfpricesoft.com and get it immediately.



No more w-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.



