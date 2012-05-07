W2 Software: EzW2 Software Gets Update to Interface & Installation

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Preparing W-2 and 1099 tax reports should not be a nightmare for employers. Responding to the requests from users, the new ezW2 software from Halfpricesoft.com now includes an updated user interface with form level help buttons. An update to the installation package also allows the software to be installed on computers with limited user permissions.



The latest updates to ezW2 make installation and use of this tax software easier on a greater range of computers. This new Edition of w2 and 1099 printing software also allows users to set up unlimited companies, add unlimited recipients and print unlimited W2/1099 tax forms easily and smoothly at just $39.



EzW2 2007 to 2011 editions can print the SSA-Approved laser substitute forms of w-2 copy A and w-3 on plain paper. So if user has a laser printer, he can print all W-2 forms (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W-3 on plain white paper with the new $39 basic version. This new white paper printing feature speeds up the W-2 filing for the last minute users.



IRS does not certify the laser substitute forms right now. Users need to use the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096. Users can print other 1099 forms (copy 1, 2, B and C) on plain paper. The new ezW2 supports 2-red-form-per-sheet printing feature and helps users cut cost on the expensive pre-printed forms.



"We intentionally engineered this W2 and 1099 form software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. "You don't even need to have much knowledge of computers. We believe small business software should be simple - stupid simple - so that owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software."



To get started with ezW2 software, customers simply go online to the Halfpricesoft.com website at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp and download the trial version, with no cost and no obligation. Very little setup or learning curve is necessary and most users can begin preparing tax forms within minutes of installing ezW2.



The main features of the new edition of W-2 & 1099-misc software for 2012 tax season include:

- EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

- EzW2 eliminates need for W2 Copy A and W3 by laser printing Social Security Administration-approved substitutes on plain white paper

- Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

- Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

- Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

- Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

- Support PDF feature

- Support e-file feature



No more w-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.