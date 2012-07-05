W2 Software for Accountants: EzW2 Updated to Support Unlimited Accounts and Forms

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), the small business payroll tax software solution provider, released the new version of ezW2 software for accountants and tax professionals. This new edition of w2 and 1099 software can support unlimited accounts, recipients and forms with no extra charge. Halfpricesoft.com site was also updated with the new W2 software download page. Users who need to print or re-print a lost W2 or 1099-misc form for Year 2007 to current can download and try ezW2 software for free at halfpricesoft.com, with no cost and no obligation.



EzW2 W2 and 1099 preparing software is designed with end users in mind and is easy to use from day one. This W2 1099 application is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system and MAC machine installed with Virtual Machine or Parallels.



"We intentionally engineered this w2 1099 tax software for users who are not computer GURU," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business software should be simple - stupid simple - so that users can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run tax reporting software."



ezW2 software supports forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096. The new ezW2 2011 version can print all W-2 forms on plain white paper. The laser substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved. Since IRS does not certify substitute forms now, ezW2 users need to print 1099-MISC Copy A and 1096 on red-ink forms. ezW2 software can print other 1099-MISC Forms (copy 1, 2, B and C) on plain paper.



Priced from just $39, ezW2 is an affordable W-2 Form printing and 1099 form printing software solution for any business - no matter how small the business is. New user can try ezW2 for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp, with no obligation and no cost. This 1099 & W2 printing software saves money and time for users in the following ways:



- Supports easy, fast entry on user's computer without no learning curve

- Supports unlimited W2 payers and recipients

- Prints W2 copies on blank paper

- Saves time in ordering pre-printed W2 forms.

- Saves time by importing data from cvs file

- Saves money by eliminating the need to order pre-printed W2 Forms

- Saves money on mailing forms to employees

- Saves resources by generating PDF W2 forms or eFile documents. (Year 2011 version only)



ezW2 1099 & W2 software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications users will never use or need.



For start the non-obligation free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.