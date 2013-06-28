Free Form W2 1099 Software Offer: EzW2 from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Missing 1099-misc forms for your contractors? Now it is easier and cheaper than ever for employers to re-print a 1099-misc form. W2 and 1099 software provider Halfpricesoft.com teams up with TrialPay to launched new promotion to give away ezW2 software, which can print Year 2007 to 2012 SSA-approved W2 forms.



ezW2 software can also print 1099 MISC forms recipient copies (Copy 1, 2, B, C) on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the substitute forms right now, users need to print data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.



EzW2 software can print all W-2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved (Vendor ID: 1335).



In order to keep this tax application affordable to small businesses, halfpricesoft.com lauched this new offer through TrialPay. Customers can purchase or sign up one product or service from TrialPay advertisers (such as GoDaddy, Netflix, Stamps, Discover card, Gap and any more) to get ezW2 software at $0 cost.



“W2 1099 tax reporting should not be a nightmare for small business,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “EzW2 software is simple, flexible, reliable and affordable. Customers can start print Form W2 and 1099 as soon as ezW2 software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time. And users can try it for free before purchasing.”



New users can sample this software risk free before purchasing at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp with no cost and no obligation. New customers can sample ezW2 version from Year 2007 version to current.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is easy, flexible and reliable. Halfpricesoft.com developing team hopes this tax software is user-friendly and straight-forward for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



Halfpricesoft.com developers also update this software for Windows 8. User can run it on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista 7 and 8 systems too. And no internet connection is needed to run this W2 application. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefit of this easy-to-use w2 filing software.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.