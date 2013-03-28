W2C Software at $0 - Halfpricesoft.com Offers a New Way to Order EzW2Correction Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Filing W2C and W3C is easy and inexpensive with the ezW2Correction software. To open this W-2c software to more users, payroll tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com launched a new promotion today to give businesses and accountants a cheaper way to order ezW2Correction, the W2C and W3C software.



The new edition of EzW2Correction software was approved by SSA to print all W-2C copies and W-3C copy on white paper and eliminates the needs of the expensive W2C and W3C pre-printed forms. For year 2013, new users can now get this easy-to-use form W-2c software for free when they purchase or subscribe an item or service from one of TrialPay’s 2000 partners (ie: Netflix, GAP and DISCOVER Card). The buyers need not pay Halfpricesoft.com. Halfpricesoft.com will get the commission from advertisers to cover the software cost.



“Priced at $39, ezW2Correction is the easy-to-use and flexible W-2C software for businesses and accountants. However some small business employers contacted us and ask for a cheaper way to print just one copy of W-2c form,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We hope this free offer of ezW2Correction through trialPay can make this w-2c software available to more small businesses.”



As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2 Correction has a user-friendly design that lets users get started immediately after installation from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software/w2c_software_free_dowload.asp, even if they have no accounting background or little computer experience. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.



The main features include:



- Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2Correction is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

- ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) AND w-3C on white paper. SSA-approved.

- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms too.

- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file.

- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

- Free trial before purchasing



Price at $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay Offer), this w-2c form printing software is highly affordable for any size business. Customers can even download the software and sample its features before purchasing a license key to activate it for unlimited use.



No more w-2 C and W-3C filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/W2c_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.