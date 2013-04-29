W2C Software: EzW2Correction Speeds Up Tax Form Filing with New Data Import Feature

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Printing and Filing W2C forms are easier and faster for businesses and tax preparers in Year 2013. Newly released updates to ezW2Correction software from halfpricesoft.com now allow users to import employee and W2 data from external files.



-User can import employee and certain W2 data from .csv file - a common format used by spreadsheet software

-User can import data from e-file document.



Users can export their data from other programs and spreadsheets into the .csv format and then import it into ezW2Correction. This saves customers time, because they don't have to enter all the information for each form by hand. The data import function is straight forward and easy to use, says halfpricesoft.com developers.



Halfpricesoft.com, the Louisville, Ky.-based software firm that created and distributes ezW2Correction, added the new feature at the request of customers who enjoyed many of the other features in the previous release.



"It's important to us that ezW2Correction be exactly what our customers need it to be," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "Many of our users keep employee data in other software programs and wanted an easy way to import that data to this W2C software."



Price from $39 (Free through online special offer), the new W-2 Form correcting software combines versatility in features with affordability:



- ezW2Correction saves users valuable time by eliminating the learning curve – this W-2C software is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

- ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) AND w-3C on white paper. SSA-approved.

- ezW2Correction Can fill data on pre-printed forms too.

- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file.

- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

- Free trial before purchasing



ezW2Correction software speeds filing and reduces errors and delays. As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2 Correction has a user-friendly design that lets users get started immediately after installation from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software/w2c_software_free_dowload.asp, even if they have no accounting background or little computer experience. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.



This W2C program also supports an unlimited number of businesses, making it ideal for accountants who need a simple solution to filing tax form W2C and W3C for their clients. This feature also makes the software ideal for entrepreneurs with multiple businesses.



Customers can download ezW2Correction, purchase license keys and find out more about the free offer from TrialPay on the Halfpricesoft.com website at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/W2c_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.