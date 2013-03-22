Wacces.com Debuts New Deluxe Pull-Up and Chin-Up Bar for Sale Online - Bar Provides Full-Body Workout Without Costly Equipment

Lyndhurst, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Fitness company wacces.com announces their new deluxe pull-up and chin-up bar is now available for order online. The Wacces Deluxe Pull-up and Chin-up Bar is an essential piece of equipment for any home gym. The bar is highly portable, and you can use it to perform multiple exercises. The pull-up and chin-up bar can be used for upper body workouts such as pull-ups and push-ups, but you can also use it for sit-ups, leg raises, oblique curls and variety of abdominal exercises. If you are looking for a total-body workout without spending thousands on equipment or gym memberships, this is the piece of equipment for you.



This multi-faceted piece of gear is easy to assemble using the tool kit that is provided and it attaches and detaches to almost any door-frame in seconds. Depending on the exercise you want to perform, you change the position of the bar either on top of the door frame, or below. This is serious equipment, constructed of heavy-gauge steel. The bar has been tested thoroughly and can support anyone up to 300 pounds in weight. The Wacces deluxe pull-up and chin-up bar has twelve different grip locations, which allows you to customize your workout and perform a variety of challenging exercises. The dynamic changes in the position you can make with the bar means you can target specific muscle groups and get pinpoint results for the area of your body you are exercising. Additionally, the bar has extra-padded foam handles that are specifically designed to provide you with the most comfortable exercise possible – resulting in a longer and more intense workout.



Some specifics on the design are:



- Heavy gauge steel construction

- Tested to supports up to 300 pounds of weight

- Fits any door frames sized 24” to 32”

- 12 separate grip locations to target exercises

- Easily attaches and detaches from doorways

- Extra padded foam handles for comfortable use

- Does NOT require screws, drilling or making holes in walls



Similar products can cost twice as much and do not have the solid construction of the Wacces Deluxe Pull-up and Chin-up Bar. For more information or to order this great product online today, visit: http://www.wacces.com/training-equipment/deluxe-doorway-pull-up-bar-chin-up-bar-for-p90-x-workout-excercise.html.



